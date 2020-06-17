All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:18 PM

1503 South Lamar Boulevard

1503 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1503 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Looking for a new apartment?

Whats up! I'm Alex. I'm basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I'm the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don't have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started.

_______________________________________ There's 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You're down 2 points. It's The Finals. The Finals you've been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things haven't been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it's been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you've done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air...it seems like an eternity.  And..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game!

  YOU'RE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!!

  You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they've got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you've had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score!

  That's what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out!

  _____________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  One and two-bedroom floor plans

Wood-style flooring throughout living areas

Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry

Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash

Open living spaces featuring ample windows

Studies and computer desks

Terraces and Juliet balconies

Dry bars

Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds

Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving

Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs

Dual vanities and stand-up showers

Energy-efficient washers and dryers

_______________________________________

  Community Amenities

  Expansive bark park

Skyline terrace with downtown views

Zen studio

Elevated pool deck overlooking heritage trees

Business center

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

Paw spa

24-hour fitness center

Automated package lockers

2 luxe community clubrooms

Community courtyards with sweeping lights

Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 South Lamar Boulevard have any available units?
1503 South Lamar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 South Lamar Boulevard have?
Some of 1503 South Lamar Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 South Lamar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1503 South Lamar Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 South Lamar Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 South Lamar Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1503 South Lamar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1503 South Lamar Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1503 South Lamar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 South Lamar Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 South Lamar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1503 South Lamar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1503 South Lamar Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 1503 South Lamar Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 1503 South Lamar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 South Lamar Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
