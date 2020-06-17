1503 South Lamar Boulevard

Amenities
Looking for a new apartment?
Whats up! I'm Alex. I'm basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I'm the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don't have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started.
_______________________________________ There's 3 seconds left on the shot clock. No more time outs. You're down 2 points. It's The Finals. The Finals you've been dreaming about since you were a wee lad. Things haven't been going well lately. Your unimpressive stat line has been dragging down the team during the playoffs. The press has started murmuring about your decline as a prodigious super star athlete. That guy from the other team has been talking mad s#$ lately and it's been getting under your skin. Dribble left. Dribble right. All eyes on you. You pull up, as you've done thousands of times, lob the ball in the air...it seems like an eternity. And..swooosh! Score! You win! Hero of the game!
YOU'RE NOW THE CHAMPION OF THE DIVISION 3 INTRAMURAL CO ED BASKETBALL BEER LEAGUE!!!!
You team carries you off triumphantly to that local brewery where they've got that unlimited beer and wings happy hour special where you bask in the glory of victory. Oh, and that cute teammate you've had your eye on for a while just gave you their number. Score!
That's what it feels like to live here at this apartment. Come check it out!
_____________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
One and two-bedroom floor plans
Wood-style flooring throughout living areas
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry
Granite countertops with natural stone backsplash
Open living spaces featuring ample windows
Studies and computer desks
Terraces and Juliet balconies
Dry bars
Spacious carpeted bedrooms that accommodate king size beds
Generous walk-in closet space with linen shelving
Luxury bathrooms with oversized garden tubs
Dual vanities and stand-up showers
Energy-efficient washers and dryers
_______________________________________
Community Amenities
Expansive bark park
Skyline terrace with downtown views
Zen studio
Elevated pool deck overlooking heritage trees
Business center
Onsite grilling stations and outdoor lounges
Paw spa
24-hour fitness center
Automated package lockers
2 luxe community clubrooms
Community courtyards with sweeping lights
