1503 Richcreek Rd

Enjoy the best of both worlds in this modern farmhouse in Austin's iconic Crestview neighborhood. Home has a smart open floor plan with high end finishes. The kitchen has a large island for working & entertaining. The master bedroom opens to a private patio & fenced yard. The master bathroom has double vanities & a dual head walk-in shower. Energy-wise items such as a tankless water heater, dual glazed low-E windows, LED lighting, and spray foam insulation. So close to Burnet Rd, Little Deli, and more.