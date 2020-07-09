All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1503 Richcreek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1503 Richcreek Rd
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:56 AM

1503 Richcreek Rd

1503 Richcreek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1503 Richcreek Road, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enjoy the best of both worlds in this modern farmhouse in Austin's iconic Crestview neighborhood. Home has a smart open floor plan with high end finishes. The kitchen has a large island for working & entertaining. The master bedroom opens to a private patio & fenced yard. The master bathroom has double vanities & a dual head walk-in shower. Energy-wise items such as a tankless water heater, dual glazed low-E windows, LED lighting, and spray foam insulation. So close to Burnet Rd, Little Deli, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Richcreek Rd have any available units?
1503 Richcreek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1503 Richcreek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Richcreek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Richcreek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Richcreek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1503 Richcreek Rd offer parking?
No, 1503 Richcreek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Richcreek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Richcreek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Richcreek Rd have a pool?
No, 1503 Richcreek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Richcreek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1503 Richcreek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Richcreek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Richcreek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Richcreek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Richcreek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin