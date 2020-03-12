Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1502 Garden St Available 05/03/19 Charming East Austin 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home off of Cesar Chavez - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Close to Cesar Chavez & Downtown ~ Large Fenced Yard, Front & Back ~ Lots of Off Street Parking ~ Open Living/Dining/Kitchen ~ Natural Stone Countertops with Beautiful Backsplash in Kitchen ~ Gas Stove ~ Side by Side Fridge w/Water & Ice in Door ~ Large Pantry ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Fresh Paint ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Plasma TV Included ~ Yard Maintenance Included!



(RLNE3463133)