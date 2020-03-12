All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1502 Garden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1502 Garden St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

1502 Garden St

1502 Garden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1502 Garden Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1502 Garden St Available 05/03/19 Charming East Austin 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home off of Cesar Chavez - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Close to Cesar Chavez & Downtown ~ Large Fenced Yard, Front & Back ~ Lots of Off Street Parking ~ Open Living/Dining/Kitchen ~ Natural Stone Countertops with Beautiful Backsplash in Kitchen ~ Gas Stove ~ Side by Side Fridge w/Water & Ice in Door ~ Large Pantry ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Fresh Paint ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Plasma TV Included ~ Yard Maintenance Included!

(RLNE3463133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Garden St have any available units?
1502 Garden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Garden St have?
Some of 1502 Garden St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Garden St currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Garden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Garden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Garden St is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Garden St offer parking?
No, 1502 Garden St does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Garden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Garden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Garden St have a pool?
No, 1502 Garden St does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Garden St have accessible units?
No, 1502 Garden St does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Garden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Garden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin