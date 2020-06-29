1502 Braes Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78723 Windsor Park
Spacious 2 bed/1 bath duplex, hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in 1 bedroom. Large back yard great for entertaining. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 Braes Ridge Drive have any available units?
1502 Braes Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1502 Braes Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Braes Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Braes Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Braes Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Braes Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1502 Braes Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Braes Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Braes Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Braes Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1502 Braes Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Braes Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1502 Braes Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Braes Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Braes Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Braes Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Braes Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.