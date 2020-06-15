All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:59 AM

1500 E RIVERSIDE DR

1500 East Riverside Drive · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
business center
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
You can't beat this location at this price! Live in the trendy East side right on Lady Bird! The new Boardwalk is just footsteps from your front door! Take your kayak on the water for the day, jog around the trails or have a BBQ by the pool with lakeside views. This place is incredible! Other great amenities include a business center with Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center, picnic/BBQ areas and clothes care centers! If you're looking for a charming apartment home enveloped in natural beauty and lakeside living this is the perfect place! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR have any available units?
1500 E RIVERSIDE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR have?
Some of 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR's amenities include recently renovated, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1500 E RIVERSIDE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR offer parking?
No, 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR does not offer parking.
Does 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR has a pool.
Does 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 E RIVERSIDE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
