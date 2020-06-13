All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR.

1500 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1500 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
business center
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
You can't beat this location at this price! Live in the trendy East side right on Lady Bird! The new Boardwalk is just footsteps from your front door! Take your kayak on the water for the day, jog around the trails or have a BBQ by the pool with lakeside views. This place is incredible!

Other great amenities include a business center with Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center, picnic/BBQ areas and clothes care centers! If you're looking for a charming apartment home enveloped in natural beauty and lakeside living this is the perfect place!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. have any available units?
1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. have?
Some of 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR.'s amenities include recently renovated, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. pet-friendly?
No, 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. offer parking?
No, 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. does not offer parking.
Does 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. have a pool?
Yes, 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. has a pool.
Does 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. have accessible units?
No, 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 E. RIVERSIDE DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodway Village
4600 Nuckols Crossing Road
Austin, TX 78744
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222
Austin, TX 78662
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin