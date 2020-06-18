All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

150 San Antonio St

150 San Antonio Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Legend has it, this building was envisioned by a distant spiritual relative of James Bond He liked his mezcal martinis stirred gently, with a little bit of spiced gusano salt on the rim. Similarly, he was a man of international mystery and intrigue who would often get caught in the middle of curiously suspicious business dealings in exotic private islands owned by oligarchs of countries with questionable human rights records. Desiring a place to record his many antics, he wanted a building that would be becoming of his unique sense of adventure. Lo and behold, this place was born! Smack in the middle of downtown Austin. Random, right?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Floor to ceiling windows

Generous walk in closets with wood shelving

High efficiency heating and cooling systems

LEED Silver Certified

One, two, and three bedroom plans

On site recycling programs

Open concept gourmet kitchens

High efficiency heating and cooling systems

One, two, and three bedroom plans

LEED Silver Certified

Pet Amenities

Pet Friendly!

Community Amenities

MW cleaners

Panoramic lake, hill country and city views

Private garages available

Smoke free environments

Large Private screening room

Multiple bike storage rooms with bike repair stations

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 San Antonio St have any available units?
150 San Antonio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 San Antonio St have?
Some of 150 San Antonio St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 San Antonio St currently offering any rent specials?
150 San Antonio St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 San Antonio St pet-friendly?
No, 150 San Antonio St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 150 San Antonio St offer parking?
Yes, 150 San Antonio St does offer parking.
Does 150 San Antonio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 San Antonio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 San Antonio St have a pool?
No, 150 San Antonio St does not have a pool.
Does 150 San Antonio St have accessible units?
Yes, 150 San Antonio St has accessible units.
Does 150 San Antonio St have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 San Antonio St does not have units with dishwashers.
