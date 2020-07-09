All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 149 W. North Loop Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
149 W. North Loop Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

149 W. North Loop Blvd

149 North Loop Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

149 North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
* Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Community Amenities:

Limited Building Access
High Performance Athletic Center
Poolside Sunbathing Terrace
Multi-Level Garage Parking
High Speed Traction Elevators
Pet Friendly (see details below)
BODEGA convenience store on site
Online Payments Available

Other Amenities

Stylish Floor - to Ceiling Windows
Texas Size Walk In Closets
Plush Cut Pile Berber Carpet in Bedrooms
Stylish Wood Plank Flooring in Living Area and Kitchen
Ceramic Tile Flooring in Entry Ways
Open Kitchens
Sleek Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances

Contemporary Cabinetry
Brushed Nickel Hardware
Granite Counter Tops
Noise Reducing 8 thick concrete slabs between floors
Free Cable and Wireless Internet
Extra High Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 W. North Loop Blvd have any available units?
149 W. North Loop Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 W. North Loop Blvd have?
Some of 149 W. North Loop Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 W. North Loop Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
149 W. North Loop Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 W. North Loop Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 W. North Loop Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 149 W. North Loop Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 149 W. North Loop Blvd offers parking.
Does 149 W. North Loop Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 W. North Loop Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 W. North Loop Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 149 W. North Loop Blvd has a pool.
Does 149 W. North Loop Blvd have accessible units?
No, 149 W. North Loop Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 149 W. North Loop Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 W. North Loop Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin