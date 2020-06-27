1432 Anise DR

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 living home located minutes from downtown Austin, shopping, dining and entertainment off of Riverside Drive. Fresh paint, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. DOGS ONLY AND MUST BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD.