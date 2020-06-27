Rent Calculator
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM
14301 Rountree Ranch
14301 Rountree Ranch Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
14301 Rountree Ranch Ln, Austin, TX 78717
Amenities
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful One Story Home in North Austin - Beautiful one story home with large private back yard. *Open floor plan* Office/study. Large master walk in closet.
(RLNE4983023)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14301 Rountree Ranch have any available units?
14301 Rountree Ranch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 14301 Rountree Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
14301 Rountree Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14301 Rountree Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, 14301 Rountree Ranch is pet friendly.
Does 14301 Rountree Ranch offer parking?
No, 14301 Rountree Ranch does not offer parking.
Does 14301 Rountree Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14301 Rountree Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14301 Rountree Ranch have a pool?
No, 14301 Rountree Ranch does not have a pool.
Does 14301 Rountree Ranch have accessible units?
No, 14301 Rountree Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 14301 Rountree Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, 14301 Rountree Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14301 Rountree Ranch have units with air conditioning?
No, 14301 Rountree Ranch does not have units with air conditioning.
