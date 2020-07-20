Large 3/2.5 home with fresh paint, fully landscaped front and back yard in Avery Ranch! Amazing schools, fully remodeled kitchen, all bathrooms are upgraded, open floor plan, all new carpet, serviced HVAC, move in ready home. A must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14221 Ballycastle TRL have any available units?
14221 Ballycastle TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14221 Ballycastle TRL have?
Some of 14221 Ballycastle TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14221 Ballycastle TRL currently offering any rent specials?
14221 Ballycastle TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.