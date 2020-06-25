All apartments in Austin
1422 Collier St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1422 Collier St.

1422 Collier Street · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Collier Street, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
Comfortable and quiet 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished condo (525 sqft) right off South Lamar. Walking distance to nearby restaurants, bars, and entertainment like Uchi, Chilantro, Alamo Drafthouse, Snooze. Less than 1.5 miles to downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, South Congress making it an easy Uber or bike ride to get around in central Austin. Close to city bus line.

Available month-to-month for $1750/month. For leases of 6 months or longer $1650/month. Corner unit, with little noise and close to designated covered parking spot. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, range)and granite countertop. Opens into the living room and patio. Living room with desk, bar stools, and sofa. Outside patio with bench seating and a small lawn. Bedroom with full sized bed, 50 TV, Apple TV(includes YouTube TV, HBO Go). Large closet with in-unit washer and dryer. Central air and heat. Bathroom with great water pressure and instant hot water. Community include pool and grill.

All bills paid including electric, water, trash, and Google Fiber basic (5Mbps). Also included are toaster oven, blender, knives, pots and pans, plates, cutlery, glasses, cups, water filter, linens, towels, laser printer, stereo. Pets and smoking not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Collier St. have any available units?
1422 Collier St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Collier St. have?
Some of 1422 Collier St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Collier St. currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Collier St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Collier St. pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Collier St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1422 Collier St. offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Collier St. offers parking.
Does 1422 Collier St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 Collier St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Collier St. have a pool?
Yes, 1422 Collier St. has a pool.
Does 1422 Collier St. have accessible units?
No, 1422 Collier St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Collier St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Collier St. has units with dishwashers.
