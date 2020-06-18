All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1417 Shore District Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1417 Shore District Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

1417 Shore District Dr

1417 Shore District Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1417 Shore District Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You are walking into your first day at that new job of yours. You know, the one that you had to pass 3 technical interviews, a chess match with a supercomputer, and a near death jousting battle with a mysterious knight referred to as "The Mountain". Nobody deserves this job more than you. But as you enter the front door, things are a little...off. Everyone is staring at you in silent reverence, whispering occasionally in hushed tones.

A well dressed man in a tuxedo appears, which is weird because this is supposed to be one of those "everyday is casual friday" type places. Anyways, he hands you a letter, escorts you into the elevator, and presses a hidden unmarked red button. The elevator door opens up to a giant penthouse style office with floor to ceiling windows, and a spectacular view of the Austin skyline. Mysterious well dressed tux man encourages you to sit down on the fine leather seat in front of the grand teak wood desk. You open the letter.."Dear Sir or Madam, if you are reading this letter, it's because you've been deemed cool enough to become instant CEO of this highly profitable and surprisingly easy to manage company. You will enjoy unlimited leisurely access to this secret Penthouse style office where employees and board members will assume you're hard at work applying your hard fought wisdom. Welcome!"

Moving here is kinda like that.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Wood-grain plank flooring in living areas

Two distinctive interior finish options

Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room

Energy-saving digital programmable thermostats

Two-inch window blinds

Low-E windows

Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available

Full-size washer and dryer in every home

The Teal System providing unlimited conditioned hot water

Gourmet kitchen islands with beautiful pendant lighting

Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting

Stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cooktop*

Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/dining room

Custom wood cabinetry

Carpet in bedrooms

Spacious walk-in closets

Separate showers

Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting

Oversized ceramic tile in bathrooms

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort-style swimming pool

Poolside grilling area with lounge seating

4,000-square-foot Athletic Center --- spin, yoga and sports lounge

Conference room for private meetings

Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking

Limited-access entry to resident parking

Recycling and trash services

Private storage available

Covered bicycle storage

Electric car charging stations

Pet-friendly community

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Shore District Dr have any available units?
1417 Shore District Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Shore District Dr have?
Some of 1417 Shore District Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Shore District Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Shore District Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Shore District Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Shore District Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Shore District Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Shore District Dr does offer parking.
Does 1417 Shore District Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Shore District Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Shore District Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Shore District Dr has a pool.
Does 1417 Shore District Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1417 Shore District Dr has accessible units.
Does 1417 Shore District Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Shore District Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1417 Shore District Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity