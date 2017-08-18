Rent Calculator
1415 S. Redondo Dr
1415 S. Redondo Dr
1415 Redondo Dr
No Longer Available
Location
1415 Redondo Dr, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183
Amenities
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 3 bedroom home with large back yard, laminate flooring, and gas stove.
(RLNE3434554)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 S. Redondo Dr have any available units?
1415 S. Redondo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1415 S. Redondo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1415 S. Redondo Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 S. Redondo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 S. Redondo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1415 S. Redondo Dr offer parking?
No, 1415 S. Redondo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1415 S. Redondo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 S. Redondo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 S. Redondo Dr have a pool?
No, 1415 S. Redondo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1415 S. Redondo Dr have accessible units?
No, 1415 S. Redondo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 S. Redondo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 S. Redondo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 S. Redondo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 S. Redondo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
