Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:39 PM

1415 Palo Duro Road

1415 Palo Duro Road · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Palo Duro Road, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Brentwood Home Available Now! Large Living Area! Huge Back Yard and Garage for Storage! Hurry!
1 Car Garage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Palo Duro Road have any available units?
1415 Palo Duro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1415 Palo Duro Road currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Palo Duro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Palo Duro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Palo Duro Road is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Palo Duro Road offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Palo Duro Road offers parking.
Does 1415 Palo Duro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Palo Duro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Palo Duro Road have a pool?
No, 1415 Palo Duro Road does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Palo Duro Road have accessible units?
No, 1415 Palo Duro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Palo Duro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Palo Duro Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Palo Duro Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Palo Duro Road does not have units with air conditioning.
