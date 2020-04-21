All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1414 Arena Dr

1414 Shore District Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18d0fc50bc ---- About South Shore District Make your move to the South Shore. Three great choices on the Austin apartment scene. South Shore District is a lifestyle center featuring smart design, modern finishes, and surprising spaces. 506 apartment homes mix modern living and stunning views of downtown and Ladybird Lake with true neighborhood character. Ride your bike to an art gallery or a local coffee shop. Join the paddle boarders on Lady Bird Lake. In addition to an easy commute to downtown Austin and easy access to other areas via I-35, there are a multitude of places to see, play and do just outside your door. If you're looking for a space in the middle of it all, but miles away from the ordinary, Within 5 miles of South Shore District, there are 135 live music venues, 3 micro breweries, 72 coffee shops, 7 cupcake bakeries, 44 Wi-Fi hotspots, 86 food trucks, 62 art galleries, 6 museums and 76 vegan options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Arena Dr have any available units?
1414 Arena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Arena Dr have?
Some of 1414 Arena Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Arena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Arena Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Arena Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Arena Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1414 Arena Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Arena Dr does offer parking.
Does 1414 Arena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Arena Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Arena Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1414 Arena Dr has a pool.
Does 1414 Arena Dr have accessible units?
No, 1414 Arena Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Arena Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Arena Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
