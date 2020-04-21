1414 Arena Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18d0fc50bc ---- About South Shore District Make your move to the South Shore. Three great choices on the Austin apartment scene. South Shore District is a lifestyle center featuring smart design, modern finishes, and surprising spaces. 506 apartment homes mix modern living and stunning views of downtown and Ladybird Lake with true neighborhood character. Ride your bike to an art gallery or a local coffee shop. Join the paddle boarders on Lady Bird Lake. In addition to an easy commute to downtown Austin and easy access to other areas via I-35, there are a multitude of places to see, play and do just outside your door. If you're looking for a space in the middle of it all, but miles away from the ordinary, Within 5 miles of South Shore District, there are 135 live music venues, 3 micro breweries, 72 coffee shops, 7 cupcake bakeries, 44 Wi-Fi hotspots, 86 food trucks, 62 art galleries, 6 museums and 76 vegan options.