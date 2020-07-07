1412 Ridgemont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Mid-century Windsor Park home with original hardwood floors, bathroom tile, charming wood cabinets, and gorgeous front door. Many recent repairs include new blinds throughout, full interior painting, new master bedroom and bathroom floors, kitchen counter and cabinet refurbishing, and more! Large master with sitting area and 2 full closets, huge family room, covered back patio with spacious backyard, laundry room with washer/dryer, and loads of storage. Lawn care included! Wired for security. Close to I-35 & 290, Mueller, Alamo Drafthouse, HEB, Thinkery, and Hanks Restaurant. No pets.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security deposit $1750. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.