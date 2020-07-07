All apartments in Austin
1412 Ridgemont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1412 Ridgemont Drive

1412 Ridgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Ridgemont Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Mid-century Windsor Park home with original hardwood floors, bathroom tile, charming wood cabinets, and gorgeous front door. Many recent repairs include new blinds throughout, full interior painting, new master bedroom and bathroom floors, kitchen counter and cabinet refurbishing, and more! Large master with sitting area and 2 full closets, huge family room, covered back patio with spacious backyard, laundry room with washer/dryer, and loads of storage. Lawn care included! Wired for security. Close to I-35 & 290, Mueller, Alamo Drafthouse, HEB, Thinkery, and Hanks Restaurant. No pets.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security deposit $1750. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Ridgemont Drive have any available units?
1412 Ridgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Ridgemont Drive have?
Some of 1412 Ridgemont Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Ridgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Ridgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Ridgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Ridgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1412 Ridgemont Drive offer parking?
No, 1412 Ridgemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Ridgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Ridgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Ridgemont Drive have a pool?
No, 1412 Ridgemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Ridgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1412 Ridgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Ridgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Ridgemont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

