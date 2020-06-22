1411 Gracy Farms Ln Unit 26

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Immaculate Townhouse in Perfect Location! - Nearby the Domain shopping centers, across the road from the gorgeous Northern Walnut Creek Trails, and just a stones throw away from the North Star Greenbelt makes this location so desirable! Th condo is spacious with over a thousand sqft spanning two stories. Enjoy your own private fenced patio or stroll to the community pool for a dip. Features include Large closets, storage, vaulted upstairs ceilings, fireplace with gas logs & more! Ideal floor plan with two master suites upstairs and living areas with 1/2 bath down. Great location within the community, come get this one before it's gone!



