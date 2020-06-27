All apartments in Austin
1410 Romeria Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1410 Romeria Drive

1410 Romeria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Romeria Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
CUTEST COTTAGE IN ROSEDALE - 2BD 1BA $1595 - ROSEDALE COTTAGE - ORIGINAL REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS - OPEN KITCHEN
BIG BEDROOMS . LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. GARAGE. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. HUGE FENCED IN BACK YARD. CLOSE IN. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD
READY NOW

(RLNE4174277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Romeria Drive have any available units?
1410 Romeria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Romeria Drive have?
Some of 1410 Romeria Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Romeria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Romeria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Romeria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Romeria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Romeria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Romeria Drive offers parking.
Does 1410 Romeria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Romeria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Romeria Drive have a pool?
No, 1410 Romeria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Romeria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1410 Romeria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Romeria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Romeria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
