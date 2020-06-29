Rent Calculator
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM
1407 Warrior B
1407 Warrior Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1407 Warrior Lane, Austin, TX 78617
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
del valle duplex -
(RLNE4190566)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 Warrior B have any available units?
1407 Warrior B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1407 Warrior B currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Warrior B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Warrior B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Warrior B is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Warrior B offer parking?
No, 1407 Warrior B does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Warrior B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Warrior B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Warrior B have a pool?
No, 1407 Warrior B does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Warrior B have accessible units?
No, 1407 Warrior B does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Warrior B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Warrior B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Warrior B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Warrior B does not have units with air conditioning.
