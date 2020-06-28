All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1407 Meadowmear Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1407 Meadowmear Dr
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 AM

1407 Meadowmear Dr

1407 Meadowmear Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1407 Meadowmear Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Meadowmear Dr have any available units?
1407 Meadowmear Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1407 Meadowmear Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Meadowmear Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Meadowmear Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Meadowmear Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1407 Meadowmear Dr offer parking?
No, 1407 Meadowmear Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Meadowmear Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Meadowmear Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Meadowmear Dr have a pool?
No, 1407 Meadowmear Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Meadowmear Dr have accessible units?
No, 1407 Meadowmear Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Meadowmear Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Meadowmear Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Meadowmear Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Meadowmear Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd
Austin, TX 78735
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78745
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin