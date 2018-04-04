Rent Calculator
1407 Avebury CIR
1407 Avebury CIR
1407 Avebury Circle
Location
1407 Avebury Circle, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful and Remodeled Duplex~ 2/1 Each Side~New Roof, New Kitchen and new Appliances~New Bath, Flooring and Fresh Paint~Great North Area~Close to I-35~ vacant~Listing agent is owner
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 Avebury CIR have any available units?
1407 Avebury CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1407 Avebury CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Avebury CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Avebury CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Avebury CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1407 Avebury CIR offer parking?
No, 1407 Avebury CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Avebury CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Avebury CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Avebury CIR have a pool?
No, 1407 Avebury CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Avebury CIR have accessible units?
No, 1407 Avebury CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Avebury CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Avebury CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Avebury CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Avebury CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
