1406 Mohle Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:59 AM

1406 Mohle Drive

1406 Mohle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Mohle Drive, Austin, TX 78703
Windsor Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
This beautifully designed two-story home features quality and sophistication throughout. Details include a private courtyard entry that welcomes you to a light-filled home with high ceilings, abundant windows, wood floors, and Quality craftsmanship. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a large center island that opens to the dining and living area, a private interior courtyard and separate office. Upstairs hosts a secondary living area, master suite with walk-in closet and three additional bedrooms. There is a designated closet for an elevator, generous storage space throughout and low maintenance backyard. This impeccably maintained home is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and The Shoal Creek Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Mohle Drive have any available units?
1406 Mohle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Mohle Drive have?
Some of 1406 Mohle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Mohle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Mohle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Mohle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Mohle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1406 Mohle Drive offer parking?
No, 1406 Mohle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Mohle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Mohle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Mohle Drive have a pool?
No, 1406 Mohle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Mohle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1406 Mohle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Mohle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Mohle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

