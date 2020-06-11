1406 Mohle Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets elevator courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator

This beautifully designed two-story home features quality and sophistication throughout. Details include a private courtyard entry that welcomes you to a light-filled home with high ceilings, abundant windows, wood floors, and Quality craftsmanship. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a large center island that opens to the dining and living area, a private interior courtyard and separate office. Upstairs hosts a secondary living area, master suite with walk-in closet and three additional bedrooms. There is a designated closet for an elevator, generous storage space throughout and low maintenance backyard. This impeccably maintained home is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and The Shoal Creek Trail.