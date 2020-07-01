All apartments in Austin
1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E

1404 Woodlawn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Woodlawn Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Available on March 1st, this quiet 5 unit apartment complex is located in walking distance to all Clarksville restaurants and Fresh Plus. It has all of its original 1940s art deco charm. Hardwood floors. Single car garage. Large outdoor balcony.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E have any available units?
1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E have?
Some of 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E offers parking.
Does 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E have a pool?
No, 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E have accessible units?
No, 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E does not have units with dishwashers.

