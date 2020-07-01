1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E

Available on March 1st, this quiet 5 unit apartment complex is located in walking distance to all Clarksville restaurants and Fresh Plus. It has all of its original 1940s art deco charm. Hardwood floors. Single car garage. Large outdoor balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
