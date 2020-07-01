1404 Woodlawn Blvd - E

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available on March 1st, this quiet 5 unit apartment complex is located in walking distance to all Clarksville restaurants and Fresh Plus. It has all of its original 1940s art deco charm. Hardwood floors. Single car garage. Large outdoor balcony.