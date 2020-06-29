All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 12 2020 at 5:16 AM

1404 Fairwood

1404 Fairwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Fairwood Road, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Cozy 2/1 home with original hardwood floors in living areas and bedrooms.CACH, Washer/Dryer Connections Close to Airport BLVD, IH 35, and Mueller development. Get to UT or downtown in minutes while living in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Fairwood have any available units?
1404 Fairwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Fairwood have?
Some of 1404 Fairwood's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Fairwood currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Fairwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Fairwood pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Fairwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1404 Fairwood offer parking?
No, 1404 Fairwood does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Fairwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Fairwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Fairwood have a pool?
No, 1404 Fairwood does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Fairwood have accessible units?
No, 1404 Fairwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Fairwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Fairwood has units with dishwashers.

