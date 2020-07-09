Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/02/20 1404 Arcadia Ave - Property Id: 152212



3 bed 1 bath home in Brentwood / Crestview area. Fenced yard. Hardwoods and tile throughout. 6-12 month leases available. Up to 2 pets ok with additional deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152212

