Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

1404 Arcadia Ave

1404 Arcadia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Arcadia Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/02/20 1404 Arcadia Ave - Property Id: 152212

3 bed 1 bath home in Brentwood / Crestview area. Fenced yard. Hardwoods and tile throughout. 6-12 month leases available. Up to 2 pets ok with additional deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152212
Property Id 152212

(RLNE5779945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Arcadia Ave have any available units?
1404 Arcadia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Arcadia Ave have?
Some of 1404 Arcadia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Arcadia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Arcadia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Arcadia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Arcadia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Arcadia Ave offer parking?
No, 1404 Arcadia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Arcadia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Arcadia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Arcadia Ave have a pool?
No, 1404 Arcadia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Arcadia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1404 Arcadia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Arcadia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Arcadia Ave has units with dishwashers.

