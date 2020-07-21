Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive
14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive, Austin, TX 78717
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable Avery Ranch! - Beautiful one story home in desirable Avery Ranch. Brand new floors, open floor plan, private fenced in back yard and neighborhood pool.
(RLNE5045540)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive have any available units?
14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14017 Boquillas Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
