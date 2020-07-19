Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1401 Minnie DR
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
1401 Minnie DR
1401 Minnie Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1401 Minnie Drive, Austin, TX 78732
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Awesome spot down by the water. Block from Mary Quinlan Park and public boat ramp. One bed one bath. Common yard area. Property is .60 acres so there is plenty of room to roam.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 Minnie DR have any available units?
1401 Minnie DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1401 Minnie DR currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Minnie DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Minnie DR pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Minnie DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1401 Minnie DR offer parking?
No, 1401 Minnie DR does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Minnie DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Minnie DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Minnie DR have a pool?
No, 1401 Minnie DR does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Minnie DR have accessible units?
No, 1401 Minnie DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Minnie DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Minnie DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Minnie DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Minnie DR does not have units with air conditioning.
