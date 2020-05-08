Rent Calculator
Home
Austin, TX
1400 East Rundberg Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM
1400 East Rundberg Lane
1400 East Rundberg Lane
No Longer Available
Location
1400 East Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 East Rundberg Lane have any available units?
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
Austin Rent Report
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1400 East Rundberg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1400 East Rundberg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 East Rundberg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 East Rundberg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1400 East Rundberg Lane offer parking?
No, 1400 East Rundberg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1400 East Rundberg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 East Rundberg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 East Rundberg Lane have a pool?
No, 1400 East Rundberg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1400 East Rundberg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1400 East Rundberg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 East Rundberg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 East Rundberg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 East Rundberg Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 East Rundberg Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
