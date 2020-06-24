All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13825 Ashton Woods CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13825 Ashton Woods CIR
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

13825 Ashton Woods CIR

13825 Ashton Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13825 Ashton Woods Circle, Austin, TX 78727

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
*BEAUTIFUL GARDEN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY*2 MASTER SUITES*KITCHEN HAS A CENTER ISLAND*GRANITE COUNTERS*TILE FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN/BREAKFAST/BATHS*FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM*WROUGHT IRON FENCED BACK YARD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13825 Ashton Woods CIR have any available units?
13825 Ashton Woods CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13825 Ashton Woods CIR have?
Some of 13825 Ashton Woods CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13825 Ashton Woods CIR currently offering any rent specials?
13825 Ashton Woods CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13825 Ashton Woods CIR pet-friendly?
No, 13825 Ashton Woods CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13825 Ashton Woods CIR offer parking?
Yes, 13825 Ashton Woods CIR offers parking.
Does 13825 Ashton Woods CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13825 Ashton Woods CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13825 Ashton Woods CIR have a pool?
No, 13825 Ashton Woods CIR does not have a pool.
Does 13825 Ashton Woods CIR have accessible units?
No, 13825 Ashton Woods CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 13825 Ashton Woods CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13825 Ashton Woods CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Urban Oaks
6725 Circle S Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin