Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:43 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13801 Harrisglen Drive
13801 Harrisglenn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13801 Harrisglenn Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New build single story home with 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms, corner lot, 2 car garage, refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13801 Harrisglen Drive have any available units?
13801 Harrisglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13801 Harrisglen Drive have?
Some of 13801 Harrisglen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13801 Harrisglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13801 Harrisglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 Harrisglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13801 Harrisglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 13801 Harrisglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13801 Harrisglen Drive offers parking.
Does 13801 Harrisglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13801 Harrisglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 Harrisglen Drive have a pool?
No, 13801 Harrisglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13801 Harrisglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13801 Harrisglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 Harrisglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13801 Harrisglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
