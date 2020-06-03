All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13608 Coomes DR

13608 Coomes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13608 Coomes Drive, Austin, TX 78617

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Huge Two story house with 4 bedrooms, combo living and family room, open kitchen, private back yard and lots of light available for rent. House comes with fridge. New paint. Close to Airport and major HWY s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13608 Coomes DR have any available units?
13608 Coomes DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 13608 Coomes DR currently offering any rent specials?
13608 Coomes DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13608 Coomes DR pet-friendly?
No, 13608 Coomes DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13608 Coomes DR offer parking?
No, 13608 Coomes DR does not offer parking.
Does 13608 Coomes DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13608 Coomes DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13608 Coomes DR have a pool?
No, 13608 Coomes DR does not have a pool.
Does 13608 Coomes DR have accessible units?
No, 13608 Coomes DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13608 Coomes DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13608 Coomes DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13608 Coomes DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13608 Coomes DR does not have units with air conditioning.
