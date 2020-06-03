13608 Coomes DR

Huge Two story house with 4 bedrooms, combo living and family room, open kitchen, private back yard and lots of light available for rent. House comes with fridge. New paint. Close to Airport and major HWY s.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
