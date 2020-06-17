1353 Shore District Dr

Amenities
You are walking into your first day at that new job of yours. You know, the one that you had to pass 3 technical interviews, a chess match with a supercomputer, and a near death jousting battle with a mysterious knight referred to as "The Mountain". Nobody deserves this job more than you. But as you enter the front door, things are a little...off. Everyone is staring at you in silent reverence, whispering occasionally in hushed tones.
A well dressed man in a tuxedo appears, which is weird because this is supposed to be one of those "everyday is casual friday" type places. Anyways, he hands you a letter, escorts you into the elevator, and presses a hidden unmarked red button. The elevator door opens up to a giant penthouse style office with floor to ceiling windows, and a spectacular view of the Austin skyline. Mysterious well dressed tux man encourages you to sit down on the fine leather seat in front of the grand teak wood desk. You open the letter.."Dear Sir or Madam, if you are reading this letter, it's because you've been deemed cool enough to become instant CEO of this highly profitable and surprisingly easy to manage company. You will enjoy unlimited leisurely access to this secret Penthouse style office where employees and board members will assume you're hard at work applying your hard fought wisdom. Welcome!"
Moving here is kinda like that.
Apartment Amenities
Wood-grain plank flooring in living areas
Two distinctive interior finish options
Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room
Energy-saving digital programmable thermostats
Two-inch window blinds
Low-E windows
Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available
Full-size washer and dryer in every home
The Teal System providing unlimited conditioned hot water
Gourmet kitchen islands with beautiful pendant lighting
Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting
Stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cooktop
Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/dining room
Custom wood cabinetry
Carpet in bedrooms
Spacious walk-in closets
Separate showers
Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting
Oversized ceramic tile in bathrooms
Community Amenities
Resort-style swimming pool
Poolside grilling area with lounge seating
4,000-square-foot Athletic Center --- spin, yoga and sports lounge
Conference room for private meetings
Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking
Limited-access entry to resident parking
Recycling and trash services
Private storage available
Covered bicycle storage
Electric car charging stations
Pet-friendly community