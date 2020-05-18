Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
13425 620 Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13425 620 Rd, Austin, TX 78717
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/4356bd90e3 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have any available units?
13425 Ranch Road 620 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have?
Some of 13425 Ranch Road 620 N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13425 Ranch Road 620 N currently offering any rent specials?
13425 Ranch Road 620 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13425 Ranch Road 620 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N is pet friendly.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N offer parking?
No, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N does not offer parking.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have a pool?
Yes, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N has a pool.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have accessible units?
No, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N does not have accessible units.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N has units with dishwashers.
