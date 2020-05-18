All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13425 Ranch Road 620 N

13425 620 Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13425 620 Rd, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/4356bd90e3 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have any available units?
13425 Ranch Road 620 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have?
Some of 13425 Ranch Road 620 N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13425 Ranch Road 620 N currently offering any rent specials?
13425 Ranch Road 620 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13425 Ranch Road 620 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N is pet friendly.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N offer parking?
No, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N does not offer parking.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have a pool?
Yes, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N has a pool.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have accessible units?
No, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N does not have accessible units.
Does 13425 Ranch Road 620 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13425 Ranch Road 620 N has units with dishwashers.
