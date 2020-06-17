All apartments in Austin
13425 N FM 620
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

13425 N FM 620

13425 Ranch Road 620 N · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Austin
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

13425 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
Wait until you see this beautiful community with your own eyes! You'll have everything you need either right on-site or a short jaunt away! Live only a hop, skip and jump from major employers, great shopping at Lakeline Mall and fabulous dining opportunities! The incredible community amenities here include a resort-style swimming pool with a heated spa, a 24-hour fitness center, and an executive business center! The community is conveniently located just minutes from Lakeline Mall, Lake Travis, and many top employers including Cisco, Freescale, State Farm, and Pay Pal! The style and quality of this gorgeous community is establishing a new tradition in excellence. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13425 N FM 620 have any available units?
13425 N FM 620 has a unit available for $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13425 N FM 620 have?
Some of 13425 N FM 620's amenities include recently renovated, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13425 N FM 620 currently offering any rent specials?
13425 N FM 620 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13425 N FM 620 pet-friendly?
No, 13425 N FM 620 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13425 N FM 620 offer parking?
No, 13425 N FM 620 does not offer parking.
Does 13425 N FM 620 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13425 N FM 620 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13425 N FM 620 have a pool?
Yes, 13425 N FM 620 has a pool.
Does 13425 N FM 620 have accessible units?
No, 13425 N FM 620 does not have accessible units.
Does 13425 N FM 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13425 N FM 620 does not have units with dishwashers.
