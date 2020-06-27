13413 Anarosa Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled on a quiet street, this home has an open floor-plan with a guest bedroom and full bath downstairs. Interior features include vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans. Master suite, 2 more bedrooms and a spacious game room up! Kitchen with granite countertops. Good sized yard with many trees and a sprinkler system. All appliances. Minutes from the Domain and Arboretum shopping districts. Close to major employers like Dell, IBM. Small dogs, cats ok.

*MOVE-IN SPECIAL for 12 Month leased signed by November 15th move in, ONLY $1299 first month rent**