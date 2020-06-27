All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:54 PM

13413 Anarosa Loop

13413 Anarosa Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13413 Anarosa Loop, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nestled on a quiet street, this home has an open floor-plan with a guest bedroom and full bath downstairs. Interior features include vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans. Master suite, 2 more bedrooms and a spacious game room up! Kitchen with granite countertops. Good sized yard with many trees and a sprinkler system. All appliances. Minutes from the Domain and Arboretum shopping districts. Close to major employers like Dell, IBM. Small dogs, cats ok.
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL for 12 Month leased signed by November 15th move in, ONLY $1299 first month rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13413 Anarosa Loop have any available units?
13413 Anarosa Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13413 Anarosa Loop have?
Some of 13413 Anarosa Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13413 Anarosa Loop currently offering any rent specials?
13413 Anarosa Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13413 Anarosa Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 13413 Anarosa Loop is pet friendly.
Does 13413 Anarosa Loop offer parking?
Yes, 13413 Anarosa Loop offers parking.
Does 13413 Anarosa Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13413 Anarosa Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13413 Anarosa Loop have a pool?
No, 13413 Anarosa Loop does not have a pool.
Does 13413 Anarosa Loop have accessible units?
No, 13413 Anarosa Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 13413 Anarosa Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13413 Anarosa Loop has units with dishwashers.
