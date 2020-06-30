13405 Briar Hollow

Amenities

Charming single story home on very large corner lot! - Bright, well-maintained, furnished 3/2 home! Many recent updates including complete septic replacement. Cute kitchen with corner window. Nice deck out back with huge backyard. Recent energy features include windows, radiant barrier and doors winterized with magnetic strips. Roof was recently replaced. Great location zoned for Round Rock ISD schools. Close to shopping, major roadways, parks and walking paths.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5661687)