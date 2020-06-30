All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

13405 Briar Hollow

13405 Briar Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13405 Briar Hollow Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming single story home on very large corner lot! - Bright, well-maintained, furnished 3/2 home! Many recent updates including complete septic replacement. Cute kitchen with corner window. Nice deck out back with huge backyard. Recent energy features include windows, radiant barrier and doors winterized with magnetic strips. Roof was recently replaced. Great location zoned for Round Rock ISD schools. Close to shopping, major roadways, parks and walking paths.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5661687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13405 Briar Hollow have any available units?
13405 Briar Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 13405 Briar Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
13405 Briar Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13405 Briar Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 13405 Briar Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 13405 Briar Hollow offer parking?
No, 13405 Briar Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 13405 Briar Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13405 Briar Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13405 Briar Hollow have a pool?
No, 13405 Briar Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 13405 Briar Hollow have accessible units?
No, 13405 Briar Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 13405 Briar Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 13405 Briar Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13405 Briar Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 13405 Briar Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.

