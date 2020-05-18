All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13401 METRIC BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13401 METRIC BLVD
Last updated September 7 2019 at 8:55 AM

13401 METRIC BLVD

13401 Metric Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Scofield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13401 Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
package receiving
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
package receiving
Tucked away in a beautiful residential neighborhood is this stunning, peaceful community. The prime location is within the confines of the popular and established Scofield farms residential area with convenient access to Metric Blvd, Mopac and IH-35!

Enjoy quick access to the Domain, downtown Austin and the Arboretum area! Features and amenities include a nice fitness and health center, package receiving, a swimming pool, hot tub, TV lounge and an elegant clubhouse! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (11108)
Austin Apartment Specialists

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13401 METRIC BLVD have any available units?
13401 METRIC BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13401 METRIC BLVD have?
Some of 13401 METRIC BLVD's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13401 METRIC BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
13401 METRIC BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13401 METRIC BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 13401 METRIC BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13401 METRIC BLVD offer parking?
No, 13401 METRIC BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 13401 METRIC BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13401 METRIC BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13401 METRIC BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 13401 METRIC BLVD has a pool.
Does 13401 METRIC BLVD have accessible units?
No, 13401 METRIC BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 13401 METRIC BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13401 METRIC BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street
Austin, TX 78752
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane
Austin, TX 78753
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Urban Oaks
6725 Circle S Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin