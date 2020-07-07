All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

13219 Legendary Dr

13219 Legendary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13219 Legendary Drive, Austin, TX 78727

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f655dc0dd ---- FEATURES Our luxury amenities package is designed to dazzle. COMMUNITY FEATURES Outdoor Fireplace with Group Seating Grilling Stations with Outdoor Dining Areas 21st Century Game/Billards Room Beautiful, Contemporary Swimming Pool 24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Yoga Studio Enclosed Pet Park Expansive Modern Clubhouse Fully-Equipped WiFi Cafe Restricted Gates Access APARTMENT FEATURES Granite Countertops in Kitchens and Baths Stainless Steel Appliances Full-Size Washer and Dryer Tile Backsplashes Designer Custom Cabinets Vinyl-Wood Plank Flooring 9' Ceilings USB Charging Stations High-Speed Internet Access Intrusion Alarm Systems Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms Oversized Patio Doors Spacious Walk-In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13219 Legendary Dr have any available units?
13219 Legendary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13219 Legendary Dr have?
Some of 13219 Legendary Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13219 Legendary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13219 Legendary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13219 Legendary Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13219 Legendary Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13219 Legendary Dr offer parking?
No, 13219 Legendary Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13219 Legendary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13219 Legendary Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13219 Legendary Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13219 Legendary Dr has a pool.
Does 13219 Legendary Dr have accessible units?
No, 13219 Legendary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13219 Legendary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13219 Legendary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

