13219 Legendary Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly yoga

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f655dc0dd ---- FEATURES Our luxury amenities package is designed to dazzle. COMMUNITY FEATURES Outdoor Fireplace with Group Seating Grilling Stations with Outdoor Dining Areas 21st Century Game/Billards Room Beautiful, Contemporary Swimming Pool 24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Yoga Studio Enclosed Pet Park Expansive Modern Clubhouse Fully-Equipped WiFi Cafe Restricted Gates Access APARTMENT FEATURES Granite Countertops in Kitchens and Baths Stainless Steel Appliances Full-Size Washer and Dryer Tile Backsplashes Designer Custom Cabinets Vinyl-Wood Plank Flooring 9' Ceilings USB Charging Stations High-Speed Internet Access Intrusion Alarm Systems Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms Oversized Patio Doors Spacious Walk-In Closets