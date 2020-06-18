All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

13211 Winwick Way

13211 Winwick Way · (512) 877-4008
Location

13211 Winwick Way, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a  calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth." 

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.
Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.
___________________________________________________________

Amenities

Gated Community

2 Gated Dog Parks with Agility Courses

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Outdoor Grilling Areas

Two State-of-the-Art 24-hour Fitness Centers

Entertainment Lounge

Internet Café with Media Room

Outdoor Recreation Areas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13211 Winwick Way have any available units?
13211 Winwick Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13211 Winwick Way have?
Some of 13211 Winwick Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13211 Winwick Way currently offering any rent specials?
13211 Winwick Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 Winwick Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13211 Winwick Way is pet friendly.
Does 13211 Winwick Way offer parking?
Yes, 13211 Winwick Way does offer parking.
Does 13211 Winwick Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13211 Winwick Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 Winwick Way have a pool?
Yes, 13211 Winwick Way has a pool.
Does 13211 Winwick Way have accessible units?
Yes, 13211 Winwick Way has accessible units.
Does 13211 Winwick Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13211 Winwick Way does not have units with dishwashers.
