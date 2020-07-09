Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd
1320 South Pleasant Valley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1320 South Pleasant Valley Road, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd57b060a3 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have any available units?
1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have?
Some of 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd offer parking?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
