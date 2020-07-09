All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd

1320 South Pleasant Valley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1320 South Pleasant Valley Road, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd57b060a3 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have any available units?
1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have?
Some of 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd offer parking?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 S. Pleasant Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin