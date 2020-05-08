1320 East Riverside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse parking pool

Legend has it, blue prints for this exceptionally well designed Riverside oasis were rescued from an ancient sunken sea vessel off the coast of Bali. While architects and builders scoured the earth for each and every building material needed to do justice to the scroll's original instructions, they just couldn't find that one missing. It's like one of those ancient scepter things where it just needs that key to unlock all those crazy mysterious powers.



It's like that fancy crystal thing Iron man needs to power himself. Well, lo and behold. That secret key is you. Your presence in this apartment will turn this building into a shining beacon of class and style so bright, aliens from far away planets will be able to detect your new found radiance.



Apartment Amenities



Private Balcony



Stainless Appliances



Subway Tile Backsplash



Custom Cabinetry



Walk-In Closets



Wood-Style Flooring



Materials and finishes mirror nature, yet lend luxury to the interior. Feel the pulse of a vibrant city from within a unique and supremely livable space.



Community Amenities



Outdoor Fireplace with Resort Lounge Seating



Poolside Cabanas



Business Center



Media Lounge with Flat Screen and Interactive Gaming



Kayak and Paddle Boat Storage



Priority Parking for Green Vehicles







