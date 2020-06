Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled home just minutes from downtown, Dell Medical School and east Austin entertainment. Classic east Austin craftsman home that has been totally remodeled with high-end finishes throughout. Very hard to find a home with this much character in the condition so close in. Beautiful wood floors. 5 star energy rating to keep utility bills low. 3rd BR has separate entrance & would be ideal for live/work or roommate. ***2nd unit on back of property is rented separately***