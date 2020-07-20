All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
13118 Mill Stone Dr
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

13118 Mill Stone Dr

13118 Mill Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13118 Mill Stone Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13118 Mill Stone Dr Available 07/15/19 Beautifully Updated Home on a Corner Lot in Anderson Mill - Beautifully Updated Home on a Corner Lot in Anderson Mill ~ Large, Mature Trees ~ Laminate Wood Floors Throughout ~ Modern Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Appliances ~ Updated Fixtures & Hardware Throughout ~ 2 Car Garage ~ 14 x 16ft Deck ~ 10 x 14ft Storage Building with Electric ~ Energy Efficient Updates Include 16 Seer HVAC, Radiant Barrier, & Double Paned Windows ~ Great Location in Anderson Mill near Hwy 183, Toll 45 & Lakeline Mall ~ Available for a 6 month lease only, ending 1/31/2020

(RLNE3296881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13118 Mill Stone Dr have any available units?
13118 Mill Stone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13118 Mill Stone Dr have?
Some of 13118 Mill Stone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13118 Mill Stone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13118 Mill Stone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13118 Mill Stone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13118 Mill Stone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13118 Mill Stone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13118 Mill Stone Dr offers parking.
Does 13118 Mill Stone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13118 Mill Stone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13118 Mill Stone Dr have a pool?
No, 13118 Mill Stone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13118 Mill Stone Dr have accessible units?
No, 13118 Mill Stone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13118 Mill Stone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13118 Mill Stone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
