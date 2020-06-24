Rent Calculator
Home
Austin, TX
13113 Broughton Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
13113 Broughton Way
13113 Broughton Way
No Longer Available
13113 Broughton Way, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3/2 in Scofield Farms - Three bedroom two bath home is Scofield Farms. Faux wood laminate flooring throughout with tile in the wet areas. stainless steel appliances. Covered patio.
(RLNE3472197)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 13113 Broughton Way have any available units?
13113 Broughton Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 13113 Broughton Way currently offering any rent specials?
13113 Broughton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13113 Broughton Way pet-friendly?
No, 13113 Broughton Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 13113 Broughton Way offer parking?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not offer parking.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have a pool?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not have a pool.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have accessible units?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
