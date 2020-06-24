All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13113 Broughton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13113 Broughton Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13113 Broughton Way

13113 Broughton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Lamplight Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13113 Broughton Way, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3/2 in Scofield Farms - Three bedroom two bath home is Scofield Farms. Faux wood laminate flooring throughout with tile in the wet areas. stainless steel appliances. Covered patio.

(RLNE3472197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13113 Broughton Way have any available units?
13113 Broughton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 13113 Broughton Way currently offering any rent specials?
13113 Broughton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13113 Broughton Way pet-friendly?
No, 13113 Broughton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13113 Broughton Way offer parking?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not offer parking.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have a pool?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not have a pool.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have accessible units?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13113 Broughton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13113 Broughton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin