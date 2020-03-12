1311 W 5th St

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I have taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Stainless-steel appliances



Single basin kitchen sink with goose neck pull down faucet



Quartz counter tops



White or espresso cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting



Marble tile back splash



Front-loading washer and dryer



Wood-style plank flooring



10' ceilings and 8' doorways



Upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans



Over sized windows with solar shades



Smart home thermostat



Smart home lock



Deep soaking tubs with separate glass shower enclosure



Patio or balcony



Community Amenities



Sparkling swimming pool



Outdoor kitchen and grill stations



Poolside fire pit



Terrace sky lounge



24-hour fitness center



24-hour controlled access package room



Training studio with on-demand fitness programs and ballet barre



24-hour café lounge



Game room with billiards, shuffleboard, and skee-ball



Shuffleboard



Business conference room



WiFi throughout social spaces



Controlled access parking garage



Electric car charging stations



Bike storage



Bark Park



Pet grooming station



Pet-friendly (Breed restrictions apply)



Fully furnished corporate housing upon request



Professionally managed by CWS Apartment Homes



