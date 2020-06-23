1311 Exposition BLVD

1311 Exposition Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703 West Austin
granite counters
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Great location and price for this two-bedroom condo!**Updates include: A/C system - installed last Aug, fridge and gas range bought last April, Granite counters, cabinets, Water heater - new as of last April, newer floors **
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
