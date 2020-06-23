All apartments in Austin
1311 Exposition BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1311 Exposition BLVD

1311 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Exposition Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
West Austin

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Great location and price for this two-bedroom condo!**Updates include: A/C system - installed last Aug, fridge and gas range bought last April, Granite counters, cabinets, Water heater - new as of last April, newer floors **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Exposition BLVD have any available units?
1311 Exposition BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Exposition BLVD have?
Some of 1311 Exposition BLVD's amenities include granite counters, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Exposition BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Exposition BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Exposition BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Exposition BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1311 Exposition BLVD offer parking?
No, 1311 Exposition BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Exposition BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Exposition BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Exposition BLVD have a pool?
No, 1311 Exposition BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Exposition BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1311 Exposition BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Exposition BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Exposition BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
