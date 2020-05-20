All apartments in Austin
1311 Exposition BLVD
1311 Exposition BLVD

1311 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Exposition Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location and price for this two-bedroom condo!**Updates include: A/C system - installed last Aug, fridge and gas range bought last April, Granite counters, cabinets, Water heater - new as of last April, newer floors **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

