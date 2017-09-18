All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1310 West Parmer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1310 West Parmer Lane
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:50 PM

1310 West Parmer Lane

1310 Parmer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Scofield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1310 Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
More info coming soon!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 West Parmer Lane have any available units?
1310 West Parmer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1310 West Parmer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1310 West Parmer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 West Parmer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1310 West Parmer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1310 West Parmer Lane offer parking?
No, 1310 West Parmer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1310 West Parmer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 West Parmer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 West Parmer Lane have a pool?
No, 1310 West Parmer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1310 West Parmer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1310 West Parmer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 West Parmer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 West Parmer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 West Parmer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 West Parmer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin