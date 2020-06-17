All apartments in Austin
1310 East Riverside Dr

1310 East Riverside Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Legend has it, blue prints for this exceptionally well designed Riverside oasis were rescued from an ancient sunken sea vessel off the coast of Bali. While architects and builders scoured the earth for each and every building material needed to do justice to the scroll's original instructions, they just couldn't find that one missing. It's like one of those ancient scepter things where it just needs that key to unlock all those crazy mysterious powers.

It's like that fancy crystal thing Iron man needs to power himself. Well, lo and behold. That secret key is you. Your presence in this apartment will turn this building into a shining beacon of class and style so bright, aliens from far away planets will be able to detect your new found radiance.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Private Balcony

Stainless Appliances

Subway Tile Backsplash

Custom Cabinetry

Walk-In Closets

Wood-Style Flooring

Materials and finishes mirror nature, yet lend luxury to the interior. Feel the pulse of a vibrant city from within a unique and supremely livable space.

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Outdoor Fireplace with Resort Lounge Seating

Poolside Cabanas

Business Center

Media Lounge with Flat Screen and Interactive Gaming

Kayak and Paddle Boat Storage

Priority Parking for Green Vehicles

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have any available units?
1310 East Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 East Riverside Dr have?
Some of 1310 East Riverside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 East Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1310 East Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 East Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1310 East Riverside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1310 East Riverside Dr does offer parking.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 East Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1310 East Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1310 East Riverside Dr has accessible units.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 East Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
